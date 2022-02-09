Uzbek midfielder Amonov signs for Esteghlal of Iran

The 24-year-old football player Uzbek Azizbek Amanov signed a 2.5-year contract with Esteghlal-e Tehran.

Amonov, who plays for the Uzbekistan national football team too, moved from Lokomotiv Tashkent to his new team. He won two Uzbekistan League titles with former club.

According to Tehran Times, he is Esteghlal’s third foreign player after Rudy Gestede and Arthur Yamga.

The blue-dressed team leads Iran Professional League (IPL) table and are looking to bringing an end to their nine-year title drought.

