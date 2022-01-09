Esteghalal 3-2 Mes Rafsanjan: IPL

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Esteghlal football team defeated Mes Rafsanjan 3-2 on Matchday 11 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Kevin Yamga opened the scoring for Esteghlal in the 9th minute from the penalty spot. Godwin Mensha equalized the match in the 35th minute from the spot.

Yamga once again scored from the penalty spot just after the hour mark. With three minutes remaining, substitute Amin Ghaseminejhad scored Esteghlal’s third goal. Mohammadreza Soleymani pulled a goal back in the injury time.