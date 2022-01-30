PMU launches operation against ISIL remnants in Saladin

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PMU said that its forces launched a security operation in Saladin province last night, Alsumaria reported.

The operation includes inspecting designated targets and monitoring the movements of terrorists who from time to time try to infiltrate certain areas in order to target the security of citizens and security forces, according to the statement.

Earlier, Iraqi National Intelligence Service in a statement announced that the members of a gang that carried out a terrorist operation in Al-Azim District, Diyala Province were killed.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

MP/FNA14001110000216