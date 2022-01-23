  1. World
Jan 23, 2022, 9:45 AM

20 killed, injured in Saudi fighters attack in Al Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported on Saturday evening that 20 people were killed and wounded in an attack by fighters of the Saudi-Emirati coalition on the telecommunication building in Yemen's Al Hudaydah.

Yemeni sources reported on Saturday evening that the fighters of the Saudi coalition attacked a telecommunications building in the city of Al Hudaydah.

According to the report, 3 people were killed and 17 others were injured in this attack.

Al-Masirah correspondent also reported that a number of Yemeni children who were at a sports center near the building were killed and injured in the attack.

Saudi fighter jets also targeted two vehicles in an area in Harf Sufyan district of Imran province, killing one person and wounding several others.

In new aggression on Sunday morning,  Saudi Arabia also bombed residential areas in Taiz which is the third-largest city in Yemen. 

Meanwhile, residential areas in Saada province were also targeted by the heaviest airstrikes by the Saudis. 

Earlier this month, US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched three airstrikes on telecommunications network in Amran province, northern Yemen,

Marzieh Rahmani
