Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win first AFCON title

Sadio Mane, who had missed a penalty early in normal time, scored the decisive spot-kick as Senegal triumphed 4-2 in the shootout after 120 minutes of football failed to produce a goal.

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned numerous opportunities to win the game.

Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shootout as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.

