US mercenary perpetrator of attack on Baghdad Airport

According to the report, the security source said that the Iraqi security and intelligence services managed to arrest a person named Akram al-Qaisi who was the perpetrator of the attack on Baghdad airport.

The source added that the detainee is currently being interrogated by the intelligence services in order to identify his other accomplices and the group behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Ahmad al-Musawi, a member of the Fatah Alliance, confirmed the arrest of the perpetrator of the attack on Baghdad airport.

According to al-Musawi, al-Qaisi has been arrested and has confessed to carrying out the attack on the orders of those who are affiliated with the United States.

Baghdad International Airport has been targeted by six rockets on Friday.

