US-centered interventions of NATO to complicate Ukraine issue

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mosalla about Tehran's policies toward Ukraine crisis in recent days, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said that Iran's macro policy is always inviting all countries involved to be restraint and choose dialogue to resolve issues.

He went on to say, "Regardless of their religion, We are concerned bout the killing of innocent people."

US-centered interventions and provocative actions of NATO will complicate the situation in the region, he also stressed.

Leader allowed only talks on removal of sanctions

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution allowed Iranian negotiation team to enter the talks only aimed at the removal of sanctions."

The removal of all sanctions including banking sanctions is very important, he said, adding that if the sanctions are not removed, it seems that no negotiations have been held.

RHM/5433026