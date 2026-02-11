Venezuelan FM extend congratulations to Iran

Yván Gil Pinto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, sent an official message to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

In his message, Gil Pinto conveyed his congratulations and highlighted the friendly relations and growing cooperation between Venezuela and Iran.

He underscored the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations and reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to joint collaboration in pursuit of a multipolar world order.

The Venezuelan foreign minister also emphasized shared goals of promoting welfare, social justice, and adherence to principles that safeguard peace among nations.

MNA