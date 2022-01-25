Iran, Italy to hold ‘Domus Design’ Exhibition during Nowruz

At the pre-screening ceremony of the first joint and specialized exhibition of Iran and Italy in the field of design and architecture entitled “Domus Design”, Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone announced that this prestigious cultural event will be held in the second half of the Iranian month of Farvardin in current year (falls on March 2022).

Examining and displaying the cooperation between Iran and Italy in the field of design and the special connection that exists between the two countries in this field will be the main topic of this exhibition to be held in Tehran, the ambassador emphasized.

In 1975, at the initiative of Italian magazine “Domus”, an exhibition of industrial and residential designs of 116 great designers was held in Tehran and the new exhibition, which is scheduled to be held in the second half of March, is inspired by that historical event, he added.

Walter Mariotti, the editor-in-chief of “Domus” magazine, was the special guest of the ceremony, held in the garden of the Italian embassy, who said that this garden and historical buildings inside it are considered as symbols of Iranian design and architecture during the Qajar period.

“Domus” is one of the most famous architectural and design magazines in the world, founded almost a century ago by the famous Italian architect Gio Ponti.

MA/IRN84625599