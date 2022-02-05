Raeisi congratulates re-election of Italian pres. Mattarella

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Italian President on his re-election.

"Congratulations on your re-election as President of Italy," Raiesi told Sergio Mattarella at the start of his message.

Emphasizing the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Italy in addition to recalling the long history of political, economic and cultural relations, he expressed hope that the interactions between the two countries will further expand in various bilateral, international and regional fields through the joint efforts to take advantage of the various capacities and capabilities of cooperation and based on mutual respect.

"I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Italy," Raeisi's message concluded.

KI