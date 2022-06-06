  1. Economy
Jun 7, 2022, 4:00 AM

Iran voices readiness to further boosting ties with Singapore

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran voiced its readiness to further expansion and development of relations with Singapore.

In a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Monday evening, Iranian Ambassador to Singapore Behnam Bolourian expressed readiness of his country for evermore development of relations with Singapore on issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the possibility of bilateral cooperation within the framework of Women’s Economic Empowerment Working Group which is running under the strict supervision of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) , fulfilling joint cooperation projects and also exchanging experiences in the field of empowering women in social and economic fields.

Singapore's minister, for his turn, recalled the rich history and brilliant civilization of Iran which dates back to thousand years ago and praised eye-catching capability of women in social and economic affairs in Iran.

