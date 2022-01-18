Tehran ready to reach trade coop. agreement with Baghdad

The Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian met and held talks with the advisor of the Iraqi Prime Minister Rashid Al-Maamouri at the Iranian Ministry of Energy in Tehran.

The Iranian new government is interested in developing relations with various countries, especially its neighbors, Mehrabian said in this meeting which was attended by Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah.

Mehrabian announced Iran's readiness to conclude a comprehensive agreement in trade exchange with Iraq.

According to the Iranian Minister, Iran is ready to meet Iraq's needs in the electricity field for the next 20 years with long-term planning.

The Iraqi advisor also emphasized the development of economic relations between the two countries in recent years, expressing hope to witness further developments in the coming years.

RHM/5402634