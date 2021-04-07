Iran-China strategic coop. document win-win agreement: MP

When unipolar international relations are under the domination of a system, the countries should stand against this unipolar system, and the comprehensive document between Iran and China is in this direction, said Mahmoud Abbaszadeh, a member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

To counter this unequal global system, the countries must form alliances against this unipolar system and counter it with unity and synergy, he added.

Stating that the world market is now under the control of the Western unipolar system, Abbaszadeh said that Iran and China need each other to break this domination.

According to the lawmaker, both Iran and China need each other to counter the economic domination of the Western unipolar system and the two countries must meet their needs through bilateral cooperation.

The Iran-China 25-year strategic cooperation document reduces the two countries' dependence on a market dominated by a unipolar system, and its outlook is positive and in the interest of the region, he noted.

This document is a win-win document and different from the domineering agreements of the West, Abbaszadeh highlighted.

China and Iran's Foreign Ministers have signed a 25- year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement recently. The agreement can strengthen Iran and China's long-standing economic and political alliance which both are under US sanctions.

