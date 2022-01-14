N Korea conducts missile test for 3rd time in a week

Media have reported that North Korea on Friday warned of a "stronger and more decisive" response to sanctions imposed by the United States following the recent test-firing of missiles.

Meanwhile, South Korea's military said on Friday that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Friday, the third launch in a little over a week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without elaborating further, Yonhap reported.

The North's latest saber-rattling came days after Washington imposed new sanctions on six North Koreans in the alleged weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and ballistic missile programs.

The North fired what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on Wednesday last week and Tuesday.

KI/FNA14001024000055