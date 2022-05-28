US imposes sanctions on North Korea after Russia,China veto

Air Koryo Trading Corp, a North Korean company that helped in bolstering Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches, has been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, Wionews reported.

According to Brian Nelson, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, "The United States will continue to implement and enforce existing sanctions while urging the DPRK (North Korea) to return to a diplomatic path and abandon its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles."

Washington has also targeted two Russian banks, the Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik, for contributing to procurement and revenue generation for North Korean organizations.

The US has also imposed sanctions on Jong Yong Nam, alleged to be working out of Belarus for North Korea's weapons research body.

Publicly splitting the UN Security Council for the first time since it started punishing North Korea, China and Russia had earlier vetoed a US-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang over its ballistic missile launches.

North Korea had tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) after US President Joe Biden had departed from Seoul to attend the Quad Summit in Tokyo.

According to a joint statement issued by the top diplomats of South Korea, Japan, and the United States, North Korea had "significantly increased the pace and scale of its ballistic missile launches since September 2021".

RHM/PR