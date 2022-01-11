Chinese, Saudi FMs discuss Iran nuclear program, Afghanistan

In his visit to China, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their view on a wide range of issues including regional and international issues, strengthening security and stability in West Asia and efforts of regional and world countries to lay foundations for the spread of peace and security.

Chinese and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers also consulted about Iran’s nuclear deal and international talks, the statement added.

Faisal bin Farhan and Wang Yi also emphasized the need for offering any contribution to Afghanistan’s security and stability.

