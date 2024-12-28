Yemen military technology more advanced than imagined

Yemenis have recently intensified their attacks against positions in the occupied territories, and this has caused millions of Israelis to flee to shelters almost every night, the Washington Post reported.

Washington Post also quoted military experts and added that Yemeni drones and missiles were able to pass through Israel’s air defense systems.

The report of this American newspaper comes while the White House announced that the Yemenis are still considered a real and current threat to Israel.

Referring to this issue, one of the White House officials added, "We believe that the attacks of the Houthis against our forces will continue and we will continue our attacks as long as they have usable capabilities."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

