In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote, " On #January6th the world witnessed a glimpse of what the US has been trying to export to other countries for decades."

He went to say that the chaos was predictable when former US President Trump was not held accountable for his unlawful conduct around the globe.

"What goes around, comes around. US has a lot to learn," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

