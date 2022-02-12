  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 12, 2022, 3:00 PM

Turkmenistan to hold snap presidential election

Turkmenistan to hold snap presidential election

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Turkmenistan on Saturday announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to step down, with his son expected to succeed him, media have reported.

"The president … gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12," a spokesman for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.

President Berdymukhamedov's 40-year-old son Serdar Berdymukhamedov is now the second most powerful government official with a broad purview over the economy as vice-premier.

In a speech in parliament on Friday, Berdymukhamedov said he reached "a difficult decision" about his leadership because of his age, adding that the country needed "young leaders", the state information service TDH reported, according to AFP.

Berdymukhamedov said the proposal to involve "youth" leaders was "approved" at the session, in further quotes that appeared on TDH's website early on Saturday.

Berdymukhamedov said he wished to remain in politics in his role as chairman of parliament's upper chamber.

KI/PR

News Code 183832
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183832/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News