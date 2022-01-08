Iran, P4+1 working group hold meeting on sanctions removal

As the issue of lifting sanctions is a priority for the Iranian delegation, the working group on the removal of sanctions held a meeting on Saturday.

Some bilateral and multilateral meetings are also scheduled to be held at the level of top negotiators today.

The new round of sanctions removal talks between Iran and the P4+1 group resumed on January 3 in Vienna, after adding some new Iranian demands to a working text.

The negotiations are taking place between Iran, and the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, and the EU.

Iran says the US sanctions, imposed after Trump's withdrawal from JCPOA in 2018, need to be removed in a verifiable manner. It also says Washington should provide guarantees that it will not pull out again.

According to the Russian envoy, all the participants in the talks recognize that some progress is being made towards an agreement on the restoration of JCPOA.

France’s foreign minister earlier on Friday struck a positive tone over the ongoing negotiations in Vienna, saying progress has been made in the talks.

RHM/ FNA14001018000493