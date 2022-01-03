ISIL attack on military bus leaves 5 Syrian forces killed

A Syrian military force on Monday announced that a military bus came under rocket attack by ISIL terrorist group in the Syrian desert at around 7 pm local time on Sunday.

According to the report, some shootings took place following the rocket attack, which led to killing of five Syrian military forces and injuring 20 others.

Earlier, some reports have been revealed that US forces in Syria are supporting the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group to transfer its elements.

The defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in Syria was announced in 2017 by the martyr Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC.

