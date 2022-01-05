GOP controlled House could try to impeach Biden

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz called it likely that Republicans will impeach President Joe Biden if they win control of the House in November’s elections, citing lax border policies as the most likely of “multiple” justifications.

"They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander," Cruz said.

Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice. He was impeached by the House twice during his four-year tenure in the White House, first in December 2019 and then again in January 2021.

The Texas senator cited the current president’s handling of the immigration, further adding that there are "multiple grounds to consider for impeachment" of Biden.

"Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden's refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," he said. "That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play.”

ZZ/PR