GOP House members file impeachment articles against Biden

Four House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the situation with migrants on the nation's southern border, efforts to extend the federal moratorium on evictions, and the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a report by Sputnik said on Thursday.

Congressman Bob Gibbs is leading the effort, along with Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber.

Gibbs said on his Facebook page that he had "filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president".

According to the GOP lawmaker, the president's "willful negligence of the border crisis is a failure to maintain and defend American sovereignty".

He admitted that he doesn't "take this step lightly", adding "before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment".

The congressman also tweeted that "it's clear" the 46th president is "not up to the job" and that "his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution".

According to Sputnik, the impeachment efforts by Republicans against the US president come as polling indicated plummeting support for Biden among independents.

In a fresh Gallup poll, POTUS holds a 43% approval and 53% disapproval rating, a drop from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup's survey released in August. Gallup's June poll saw the US president standing at 56%-42%.

According to Fox News, Biden's approval rating is "lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump".

KI/PR