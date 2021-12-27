Russia’s entry to NATO impossible: Lavrov

Commenting on the question about the possibility of joining NATO on certain conditions on an equal footing, Lavrov told the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Monday noted that he did not assume such an opportunity for Russia.

"I do not consider this possible, as the whole process does not revolve around NATO or the EU, it is about the West’s unwillingness to have any competitors in the international arena that are in the slightest degree comparable in terms of influence," Lavrov pointed out, TASS reported.

According to the Russian top diplomat, such attitude of the Western states explains their "hysteria over the rise of China", which accepted the rules of the game introduced in the global economy and "outplayed the West on its own field."

ZZ/PR