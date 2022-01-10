Iran, UN stress development of environmental coop.

Ali Salajegheh made the remarks in meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation and the support of the United Nations to address the environmental problems of Iran, the region and the world.

Pointing to the unilateral and oppressive sanctions against Iran, Salajegheh called for the playing effective and professional role of the UN.

He also described Iran’s potentials as valuable and unique.

Stefan Priesner, for his part, announced his interest and readiness to play an active role, expressing hope that various United Nations institutions be coordinated for necessary cooperation.

