Yemeni Ansarullah launches drone attacks on S Arabia's Najran

The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) claimed that it intercepted and destroyed three armed drones fired from Yemen against Najran in late Jan. 2.

As usual, the coalition claimed that the Saudi air defense had targeted three drones in Najran.

Saudi coalition is rarely willing to admit that Ansarullah has launched a successful drone and missile operation.

The Saudi coalition also announced that in the last 24 hours, it had targeted different parts of Yemen's Shabwah province twenty-eight times.

Yemeni Resistance forces have also repeatedly targeted important Saudi positions.

