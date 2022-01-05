Yemeni air defense shoots down UAE Spy drone in Shabwah

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni air defense has managed to shoot down a UAE "Wing Long-2" drone.

The drone was shot down by a ground-to-air missile while carrying out hostile actions over the city of Usaylan in Shabwa province, according to Saree.

The Yemeni spokesman also announced that the Yemeni navy this week has seized an Emirati ship that was carrying large quantities of weapons.

The Yemeni navy had been monitoring the ship for several days and then managed to seize it, Saree added.

Deputy Chief of Joint Staff of the Yemeni Army Ali al-Mushki also in this regard stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces are ready to respond to any hostile actions by coalition forces in Yemeni waters.



"We monitor the activities of the invading forces and we have the right to take appropriate action against them," al-Mushki added.

