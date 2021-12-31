Saudi airstrike in Shabwah province kills 15 Hadi forces

Yemeni sources reported that fighters of the Saudi-Emirati coalition attacked a headquarters of mercenaries of the Riyadh-backed government of Yemen in Shabwah province.

Military sources reported that the attack took place on the forces of the resigned Yemeni government in an area in Al-Makha district, northwest of Shabwah.

According to the sources, during the attack, the headquarters belonging to elements of the resigned government were destroyed, and 15 of their forces were killed and six others were injured.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, which launched a large-scale aggression against the Yemeni people in 2015 to bring back the fugitive Yemeni president, are currently embroiled in a bitter conflict in the south of the country.

Meanwhile, Shabwah province is under the control of the UAE and the elements affiliated with the resigned government are being expelled from the region.

RHM/FNA14001009000727