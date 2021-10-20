Iran opens trade center in Istanbul to boost its businesses

According to the public relations department of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the chairman of the organization Alireza Peyman-Pak said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Trade Center in Istanbul, Turkey has begun operating, said, "This trade center has been established in order to increase the competitiveness of Iranian exporters in the market of Turkey and other European countries, attract foreign investment, empower business networks and support the capacity of domestic manufacturers by using international capacities."

Peyman-Pak added that the trade center would provide a good opportunity for Iranian exporters and increase Iran's share in the Turkish market, adding the center would eventually boost Iran's non-oil exports.

The TPO chairman further pointed to the other opportunities that the Iranian trade center in Istanbul could provide and said that it would lay the ground for the participation of Iranian businesses in international business events in Turkey and European countries and would help them with transferring export income and banking services in cooperation with Iranian banks.

KI/5332519