Massive fire rips through parliament building in Cape Town

Huge flames are seen on the roof of the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town as firefighters have surrounded the scene.

According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse, various crews from different fire stations arrived at the scene to contain the blaze, Sputnik reported.

"The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said as quoted by News24.

According to him, emergency services were notified of the fire on Sunday after 05:00.

"The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman J. P. Smith, said as quoted by the Times Live.

"We currently have six firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on the scene from Roeland Street, Sea Point, Salt River, Brooklyn, Goodwood and Milnerton," he added.

The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

