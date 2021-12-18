Attack on electric system prompts blackout in Venezuela

“We are at the forefront of actions to restore service. We ask for support from the Venezuelan people to overcome this vile and criminal attack, ”he said, adding that the experience of the workers of the National Electric System (SEN) will allow recovering the health service.

As soon as the attack occurred, the Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) officials went to the place to begin operations aimed at restoring service in the States affected by the blackout, Telesur English reported.

Besides affecting the provision of electricity service in Caracas City, the attack caused a blackout in the states of Zulia, Merida, Carabobo, Miranda, Lara, Aragua, Apure, Anzoategui, Vargas, Bolivar, Nueva Esparta, Barinas, Trujillo, Sucre, Tachira , Falcon, Yaracuy, and Portuguesa.

"The massive blackout took place at 2.15 am, after two strong power fluctuations," local outlet El Estimulo reported, adding that the entire country was without electricity at 7.30 am. In the capital city, however, the technicians managed to partially re-establish the service, partially at 5:00 am.

“Corpoelec technicians are working hard to recover this vital service from our people. Nothing will get us out of our path of peace. The people stand alongside President Nicolas Maduro,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted in reaction to the events.

Over the last three years, Venezuela has been the victim of a series of sabotages to the national electrical system. The first of them occurred on March 7, 2019, when the largest electrical blackout in the history of this South American country took place.

RHM/PR