  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2021, 2:37 PM

Power plant goes on fire in US territory of Puerto Rico

Power plant goes on fire in US territory of Puerto Rico

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – A fire at an electrical substation in Puerto Rico has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands throughout the island.

Pictures on social media show plumes of smoke rising from the flames at a sub-station in the capital, San Juan.

"The fire caused major blackouts across the entire island. The situation is under assessment and work is being done to restore the system," LUMA Energy tweeted, stating that restoration efforts will continue overnight, CNN reported.

About 400,000 customers in Puerto Rico were without power as of late Thursday, LUMA Energy said, which is more than 1 in 10 residents on the island.

The fire broke out shortly after the firm reported a cyber-attack, which has not yet been linked to the fire.

The Caribbean island has struggled with rolling blackouts ever since Hurricane Maria largely destroyed its electrical grid in 2017.

Power plant goes on fire in US territory of Puerto Rico

Some Puerto Ricans were left without electricity for nearly a year after the storm.

A private company - Luma Energy - took over the operation and maintenance of the island's power system this month.

The company said on Thursday that the fire broke out at the Monacillo power distribution plant soon after the company website was hit with two million visits per second, in a cyber-attack known as a denial of service.

Outages have already affected more than one million households on the island so far this month.

HJ/PR

News Code 174638
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174638/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News