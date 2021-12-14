Iran has upper hand in sanctions removal talks in Vienna

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said hta the atmosphere of the sanction removal talks started on November 29 in the Austrian capital between Iran and P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany.

The situation of a new round of talks between Iran and JCPOA member states is totally different from the conditions of the previous rounds, Abbaszadeh Meshkini said, stressing that in previous talks there were some signs of weakness in the position of the Iranian side.

In that time, Tehran fulfilled all its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, however, other signatories to the deal failed to fulfill their commitments to removing anti-Iran sanctions.

In return, the Iranian parliament passed the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People", he said, adding that, this measure advanced the country in terms of centrifuges and uranium enrichment.

According to the Iranian lawmaker, these measures enabled Iran to have the upper hand in the new round of sanction removal talks.

Today the Iranian negotiation team has the winning card, he said, adding, "Iran's stance has changed in the talks and this shows the shows the power of the country."

