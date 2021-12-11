20-year Iran-Russia roadmap almost finalized

As the sanction removal talks continue in Vienna, the meetings of Iran's ambassadors to the neighboring countries are also under for five days in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, speaking in an interview with IRIB TV on Saturday.

Good Neighborliness is the first priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

He went on to say that Iranian envoys have a mission to pursue priorities of the 13th government to boost economic stability with neighboring countries.

Iran has 15 neighbors and these countries include the Persian Gulf states, eastern countries, and the countries of the Caspian Sea, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian president is scheduled to tour these regional countries and the Turkish president will also travel to Tehran in the near future, he added.

According to him, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has launched a new program in line with the foreign policy of the government.

A 20-year roadmap with neighboring countries including Russia has been almost finalized, he announced.

Serious signs of progress have been achieved in the monetary and financial fields, and Iran exports with the neighboring countries have developed, elsewhere in his remarks, he said.

Referring to recent developments over the Vienna talks, he announced that the Iranian nation will hear better news in the coming days in the field of neutralizing sanctions.

