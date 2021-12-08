China, Russia expected to back Iran proposals in Vienna talks

According to the report, Vienna talks on JCPOA is scheduled to be held for the second time after six days between Iran and P4+1 Group including Germany, France, UK, China and Russia for the removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Last week, Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs and top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, presented two proposed documents to the other JCPOA parties including the complete removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

In this regard, an informed source told a Fars news agency that evaluations indicate that China and Russia agree with the generality of documents proposed by Iran.

Accordingly, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani went to Moscow on Tuesday Dec. 07 and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to exchange views on nuclear talks.

Bagheri also held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart today on Dec. 08 to discuss Vienna talks on JCPOA.

In his visit to Moscow, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said that two useful and constructive proposals submitted by Iran could steer Vienna talks to move forward.

MA/FNA14000917000808