Dec 9, 2021, 10:03 AM

Iran FM condoles with India over deadly copter crash

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – In a message to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Iranian Foreign Minister offered condolences over the death of India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

In a Wednesday message to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered condolences over the death of Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on behalf of himself, the government and the people of Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed grief over the incident and described it as a great loss for the Indian military community.

An army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 

