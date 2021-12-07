Saudi fighter jets launch large-scale airstrikes on Sanaa

Fighter jets of the Saudi coalition launched a large-scale airstrike on Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday morning, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, eyewitnesses announced that Saudi fighter jets mainly targeted residential areas in Sanaa.

This is while that a Yemeni official yesterday disclosed crimes of the recent days of the Saudi coalition against Yemenis.

Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed Sanaa and eight other provinces 130 times in the past five days.

According to a Yemeni official, 50 people were killed and wounded in the last five days of attacks in nine provinces of the country.

