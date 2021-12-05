Drone crashed in central Iran (+VIDEO)

Some locals and social media users reported on Sunday the crash of a drone in Kuhrang County.

These local networks have released a video of a helicopter moving a drone in the village of Miheh in Kuhrang.

A Kuhrang County official confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was released on social media.

According to some reports, the drone looks like both Iran made Shahed 171 Simorgh drone and the American RQ-170 UAV.

A provincial official has confirmed the emergency landing of the drone due to bad weather conditions in the region.

