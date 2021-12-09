VIDEO: 1 dead as car crashes into water near Niagara Falls

First responders jumped into action after a car was spotted in the Niagara River, close to the brink of the falls, on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman, said to be in her late 60s, was pulled from the driver's seat of the vehicle by a US Coast Guard helicopter. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in. Roads in the area were slippery as light snow fell.