Tractor signs Khatibi as head coach

Khatibi, 42, has parted ways with Aluminum Arak with mutual consent before returning to Tabriz. Under his tutelage, Aluminum promoted to the Iran Professional League in 2020 and now sits sixth on the table.

He has earlier coached the Tabriz-based Tractor in 2014-2015 season when his young team topped the table halfway through the league. However, parted ways with Tractor after differences erupted between him and the then officials of the club.

Born in Tabriz, Khatibi has also experience coaching Gostaresh Foolad and Machine Sazi in his hometown.

Tractor has been without a coach since early December when the club ceased cooperation with Alireza Mansourian. The team has since been arranged by captain Masoud Shojaei.

