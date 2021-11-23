Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of scientific coop.

Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attaché of the Consulate General Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore paid a visit to Islamia Graduate College, Civil Lines.

During this visit, Ronas met with Akhtar Hussain Sandhu, the president of this Pakistani college, and its faculty members.

The Iranian and Pakistani officials discussed the ways to expand cooperation in the field of education and culture.

Exchanging students and professors between two Muslim neighbors of Iran and Pakistan plays an important role in strengthening ties and eliminating shortcomings between the two countries, Akhtar Hussain said.

Jafar Ronas also said for his part, "The Cultural Centre of Iran is ready to cooperate with this educational institution to hold scientific, and cultural seminars to make Pakistani students more acquainted with the Iranian culture and language."

Islamia Graduate College, Civil Lines, Lahore is one of the first ranked institutions of Punjab. The history of the Islamia College Civil Lines, Lahore goes back to the last years of the 19th century when the Arya Samajists founded the school of Dayanand Ayur Vedic on June 1, 1886. The huge building of Dayanand Vedic College (DAV College) experienced many revolutionary changes in the last two centuries. The school started Intermediate classes in 1888 and graduate classes in 1892 and finally M.A. in 1895.

