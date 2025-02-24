UN rejects pro-Russia resolution drafted by US on Ukraine war

Instead, the assembly approved a dueling European-backed Ukrainian resolution demanding Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine, AP reported.

It marks a setback for the Trump administration in the 193-member world body, whose resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion. But it also shows some diminished support for Ukraine, whose resolution passed 93-18, with 65 abstentions. That’s lower than previous votes, which saw over 140 nations condemn Russia’s aggression.

The United States had tried to pressure the Ukrainians to withdraw their resolution in favor of its proposal, according to a US official and a European diplomat who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private. They refused, and then the assembly added language to the US proposal.

MNA