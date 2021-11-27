  1. Culture
Nov 27, 2021, 11:00 PM

Indian festival picks 2 Iranian filmmakers as jury members

Indian festival picks 2 Iranian filmmakers as jury members

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The 2nd edition of the International Children’s Film Festival, KidzCINEMA, picked Mohammad Hassan Shahmohammadi and Azadeh Shakouri-Rad as jury members.

Iranian filmmakers Mohammad Hasan Shahmohammadi and  Shakouri-Rad have been selected as jury members in the 2nd edition of Kidz CINEMA 2021 in Animation – SHORT part of this festival.

Kidz Cinema 2021 is the second edition of this International Children’s Film Festival, KidzCINEMA, which will be attempted to be delivered in a hybrid format including on-ground and online environment to the global audience. 

KidzCINEMA 2021 film Festival will open on 20th November 2021 with main activities running for 5-days. Awards will be announced on 24th November 2021 and the online screening of the selected films will be available for a period of one-month starting from the festival opening date. 

JB/5361621

News Code 181139
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181139/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News