Indian festival picks 2 Iranian filmmakers as jury members

Iranian filmmakers Mohammad Hasan Shahmohammadi and Shakouri-Rad have been selected as jury members in the 2nd edition of Kidz CINEMA 2021 in Animation – SHORT part of this festival.

Kidz Cinema 2021 is the second edition of this International Children’s Film Festival, KidzCINEMA, which will be attempted to be delivered in a hybrid format including on-ground and online environment to the global audience.

KidzCINEMA 2021 film Festival will open on 20th November 2021 with main activities running for 5-days. Awards will be announced on 24th November 2021 and the online screening of the selected films will be available for a period of one-month starting from the festival opening date.

