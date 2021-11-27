Plastic print

In this printings, it can write some cases of specifications and information of goods such as the brand of producer, production and expiration date of a constituent of material, address and number of factory and so on … with the best and appropriate appearance.

Types of printing

Flaxo printing (outstanding):

This type of printing is produced by Clichè or flexible stencil. Additionally, it has a high speed in printing and rapid drying of the ink. As result, it can be able to produce the most products.

Helio printing (Heliogravur):

This type of printing is a kind of concave printings as opposed to Flaxo printing, it is covered by cylindrical Clichè which is made by copper and cast iron. Although, the mechanism of function is similar to Flaxo printing. It should be explained that the accuracy and quality of Helio printing are so excellent and the cost is more expensive than Flaxo printing.

Design of various types of packaging

We can prepare any design you want or if you do not have a design we will use the most experienced designers for you.

The pricing

The pricing for each product is in the form of competitive in the printing company. For increasing our production efficiency and well-being of customers, we represent the price in terms of 4 items such as:

Kinds of the film (nylon, nylex, foil, metallize, OPP, CPP and so on …)

Thickness and width of the film

Amount of customer order in terms of kilogram

The number of design color and amount of consuming color in each Clichè (1 to 10 color with susceptibility of back and front printing)

Source: saniplastmehr

