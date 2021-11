The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 93,562,617 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Friday.

54,977,728 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 38,435,297,149 people have received the second dosage, according to the ministry.

During the last 24 hours, 884,880 doses of the vaccines have been injected across the country.

