Crumbling Biden-Harris detente could signal search for new VP

The panel on "The Five" on Tuesday discussed the possibility that the relationship between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could get to the point that the vice president could be replaced, either in the middle of the president's term or on his presumptive reelection ticket in 2024, FOX News reported.

Host Dana Perino noted there is indeed a process for confirming a new vice president in the middle of a term, and it is not entirely unprecedented, though highly unusual and rare.

The current administration does not want the American public to think there are problems between Biden and Harris, the panel on "The Five" argued.

This is one of those things where the White House is expected you to not believe what you’re seeing," Perino said. "You can tell there’s a problem here. We know it. They called a cabinet meeting for the first time in three months last Friday on the day when Kamala Harris was not even in the country."

"And then that weekend is when the story started coming out [about their relationship]."

The host, however, noted that White House officials Jen Psaki and Ronald Klain have sought to pour cold water on theories of a rift between the two.

"Prime Minister Klain says he's quoted, and therefore everything is just fine," co-host Katie Pavlich remarked.

Later, Perino pointed to reporting from Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, who appeared on "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier's "All-Star Panel Podcast" on Fox News Radio.

"Chad Pergram said they’re preparing something in Congress that they have not done in many, many years – It’s about the process by which you go about confirming a new vice president," she said.

Host Greg Gutfeld later added that he had "called" the projection that there is a rift and that there could be research going on into how to replace Harris.

ZZ/PR