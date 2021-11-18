Iran determined to expand relations with IORA states

The Iranian Foreign Minister virtually participated in the 21st Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on 17 November 2021 which was held in Dhaka, the Capital of Bangladesh.

Addressing the summit, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke about the potential of the Indian Ocean Rim Association in terms of economic cooperation.

As the Indian Ocean is full of blessings for the littoral states, the prospect of cooperation within the IORA format seems promising, he said.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is aware of this huge potential for regional cooperation, he added, "We are determined to expand our relations with this association."

Lifting of sanctions to boost Iran's cooperation with Indian Ocean Rim Association

The honorable people of Iran have struggled with the COVID-19 and its effects under the illegitimate and cowardly sanctions imposed by the United States, the Iranian Foreign Minister also said while speaking on the topic of the impact of COVID-19 and perspectives of economic recovery in the Indian Ocean Region.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the lifting of sanctions and the realization of Iran's rights will undoubtedly bring positive economic and humanitarian effects.

It will also lead to a stronger and more effective presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional cooperation arrangements, including the IORA.

