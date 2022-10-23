  1. Politics
Iran-IORA meeting kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Iran began in Tehran with a focus on perspectives and opportunities.

The meeting started today with a focus on the prospects and opportunities hosted by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Ministry for Economic Diplomacy in Tehran, Iran.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, some ambassadors, as well as economic, and academic experts from member states, participated in the meeting.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian virtually participated in the 21st Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on 17 November 2021 which was held in Dhaka, the Capital of Bangladesh.

Addressing the Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed Iran's determination to expand relations with this association.

