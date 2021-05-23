  1. Politics
VP Harris wipes her hand after shaking hand with S Korea Pres

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – A clip showing the US Vice President Kamala Harris wiping her hand after meeting the South Korean president has been criticized by many social media users.

Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on camera Friday immediately wiping her right hand on her jacket after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, Fox News reported.

Many social media users accused the vice president of being rude to Moon – with some claiming a Republican leader would have faced much harsher criticism for the same action.

"This is the USA VP?" one user wrote. "Not only disrespectful, but it would be ‘racist’ if this was a Republican, all over the news for sure….Double standards on full display."

