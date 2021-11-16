  1. World
  2. Africa
Nov 16, 2021, 10:45 AM

50 ISIL members killed in a military operation in Nigeria

50 ISIL members killed in a military operation in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Nigerian Army said on Monday night that it has killed more than 50 ISIL members in a large-scale operation launched in the northeastern part of the country.

The Nigerian Army’s Public Relations Commander said in a statement that Nigerian military forces killed more than 50 ISIL members and destroyed their military equipment in a large-scale operation in “Skira Oba” district in Nigerian State of “Borno”, RT reported.

The Nigerian Army added that the commander of a battalion and three Nigerian soldiers were also killed in the operation.

Following the attack of ISIL members on the northeastern Nigerian city of “Dikko” last May, 34 people including five soldiers and 15 forces backed by the Nigerian army were killed.

A 12-year insurgency by terrorist groups in the Nigerian region, which extends to Niger, Chad and Cameroon, has so far killed at least 40,000 people and displaced another one million.

MA/IRN84542444

News Code 180757
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180757/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News